Seasonal craft fair coming to Uppermill

A SEASONAL craft fair is coming to Saddleworth Museum in Uppermill on November 19 and 20.

The fair runs from 11am-3pm, free admission. Each day will have a dozen different artisan type crafts stalls and tables from Saddleworth and further field.

Home crafts and higher end home producers with all offering lots of gift ideas and seasonal decorations.

The fair will be held in the museum’s canal side community gallery on the first floor which has access for disabled people.

The ‘Friends’ of the museum will offer teas, coffees, mince pies and biscuits under cover in the secret garden, or outside on the patio.

Find out more: www.saddleworthmuseum.co.uk/events/

