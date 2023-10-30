Second birthday celebrations after busy year for In My Shoes Theatre Group

AFTER a year jam-packed with performances and projects, In My Shoes Theatre Group enjoyed well-deserved celebrations to mark their second birthday.

The group, for young adults with disabilities, reached the milestone in October and is already planning a host of projects for its next 12 months.

Emily Skeldon, Founder and Artistic Director, said: “I am so incredibly proud of our group members and their incredible achievements this year.

“Thank you so much to everyone who has supported us. What an amazing year it has been, and we look forward to many more exciting ventures.”

One of group members said: “I love being part of In My Shoes Theatre Group and seeing everyone each week. It makes me smile so much. We are one happy family.”

Highlights this year have seen the group create and perform a powerful piece of educational theatre at the Rochdale NHS Learning Disability Masterclass for NHS professionals.

The performance reflected the participants’ personal experiences of learning disability in health care settings. It was recorded by Rochdale NHS to be used as a future training tool.

One of the group members said: “I feel we really got our point across, and we are going to make a real difference.”

The group also created an imaginative and thought-provoking piece of theatre around the theme Love and Hope which was performed as part of a family church service at Springhead Congregational Church.

And they created and performed their first commissioned piece of theatre ‘PLAY!’ at Festival Oldham 2023.

Their actors performed an imaginative, comedic, and interactive piece of street theatre about a group of actors who are rehearsing for a Shakespearean theatre production. However, during rehearsals, they are reminded that you are never too old to ‘PLAY!’.

They already have plans in the pipeline for the coming year to bring more performances to the stage across Saddleworth and beyond.

Emily added: “In My Shoes is passionate about providing networking and partnership opportunities within the local and wider community to widen opportunities.

“We are thrilled to announce that In My Shoes Theatre Group has formed a partnership with the Millgate Arts Centre in Delph.

“This is an amazing opportunity for In My Shoes to collaborate with our local theatre. We look forward to our first performance at the Millgate in March 2024.”

As well as performing, the group enjoys taking time to socialise together and celebrate its achievements.

In July, they enjoyed a celebratory end-of-term meal at Dinnerstones and will be returning to the Uppermill restaurant for their Christmas party meal in December.

In My Shoes Theatre Group is a disability led theatre group for young adults with disabilities. Their aim is to promote and develop equal opportunities for artists with disabilities in the arts and their mission is to create performance that is educational and promotes inclusivity, diversity, and acceptance.

Find out more about the group or get in touch on their Facebook page.

