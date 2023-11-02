See Alice in Wonderland like you’ve never seen it before

A TWIST on a classic tale is coming to Delph’s Millgate Arts Centre this month.

Based on Lewis Carroll’s famous novel Alice in Wonderland, Alice breathes fresh life into the much-loved story about rabbit holes, pocket watches and talking caterpillars.

Amateur theatre company Saddleworth Players will be performing their own version, written by Laura Wade and directed by Carol Davies, which is suitable for anyone aged 12 and over.

A huge cast is involved in the show, including actors from Saddleworth Players’ first show ‘The Italian Straw Hat’ some 50 years ago as well as members of the Saddleworth Players Youth Theatre.

The run at the performing arts theatre on Stoneswood Road begins on Saturday, November 18 and continues every night (excluding Monday) up to and including November 25. All performances will start at 7,30pm and end at around 10pm.

To get your tickets, click here.

