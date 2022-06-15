See the all-new Niro at OMC kia

GET hands-on with the all-new Niro and Kia’s latest electrified models at the ‘Electric Experience’ event, taking place on Tuesday, June 21 at OMC Kia.

On sale now, the all-new Niro will be at the dealership for customers to discover, jump into and explore for the first time.

The all-new Niro family is being launched with three electrified powertrains: Hybrid, Plug-in Hybrid and fully-electric.

The events demonstrate Kia’s leadership in electrification and provide customers with the opportunity to explore an all-new Niro EV, all-new Sportage and EV6.

Electric vehicle experts will also be available to answer questions and customers will walk away with hands-on knowledge about Kia’s latest electrified range.

The ‘Electric Experience’ event is available to all members of the public who book a place via the website: www.kiaelectricexperience.co.uk.

The Kia Niro was introduced in 2016 as a fully electrified model, initially launched with a Hybrid powertrain followed shortly after by the Niro Plug-in Hybrid.

The fully electric

e-Niro was added in early 2018 and has become the second best-selling electric car in the UK.

Available with the same three distinct powertrains, the all-new Niro builds on the outgoing model’s success, and is Kia’s second most popular model range after the Sportage.

The all-new Niro range starts with the Hybrid, powered by a Smartstream 1.6-litre GDi petrol engine and assisted by a 43bhp electric motor, giving a combined output of 139bhp.

The all-new Niro Plug-in Hybrid uses the same petrol engine as the Hybrid, but with a more powerful 83bhp electric motor producing a combined output of 180bhp. Combined with an 11.1kWh lithium-ion polymer battery, the car is capable of up to 40 miles electric-powered range – more than enough for most commutes.

Both cars feature an innovative ‘Green Zone’ driving mode, which automatically switches to electric drive based on location guidance from the navigation system, driver patterns, or manual selection by the driver, for example around schools or built-up areas.

The all-new Niro EV features a range of up to 287 miles per charge of its 64.8kWh lithium-ion polymer battery, and a 201bhp electric motor. 10-80% recharging takes just 45 minutes using a DC CCS rapid charger – nine minutes quicker than the outgoing model.

Pricing for the Niro Hybrid starts from £27,745, while the Niro Plug-in Hybrid is priced from £32,775. The Niro EV starts from £34,995. Each model is available with three simple trim grades, ‘2’, ‘3’, and ‘4’, with a price rise of £2,750 between each grade.

The fifth-generation Sportage is available with an extensive electrified model line-up that includes mild-hybrid (MHEV), hybrid (HEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrains that offer excellent fuel economy, low emissions, and in the case of the PHEV variant, an electric driving range of up to 43 miles.

Pricing for the Sportage model range starts from £26,745, with the Sportage Hybrid from £32,945 and the Sportage Plug-in Hybrid from £38,395.

Winner of the European Car of the Year 2022 and 2022 What Car? Car of the Year, the EV6 is Kia’s first dedicated EV based on the company’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

Its high-tech design eliminates many of the compromises faced by EVs built on platforms designed to accommodate internal combustion engines. As a result of its E-GMP underpinnings, the EV6 has a class-leading interior space, up to 328-miles driving range and 800V ultra-fast charging capabilities enabling customers to charge from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes.

EV6 pricing starts from £41,695 for the rear-wheel drive ‘Air’, with the ‘GT-Line’ starting from £44,695 and the ‘GT-Line S’ from £49,195.

Leaders in electrification, Kia will launch 14 fully electric models by 2027 as part of its global ‘Plan S’ strategy.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

