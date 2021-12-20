Sensory storytelling sessions bring book-load of fun for families

INTERACTIVE and sensory storytelling sessions are bringing a book-load of fun to Saddleworth for babies, toddlers and their parents.

The ‘Adventure Babies’ sessions will be held in Uppermill and Springhead by Jen Shelley, starting in January.

Jen, who used to take her own two sons to the sessions, has taken over the franchise in Oldham, Rochdale and Prestwich to expand the national initiative, which started in 2013, in the local area.

The aim of the classes is to ‘bring brilliant books to life’ through sensory storytelling to help children’s early years development and also get parents involved.

All Adventure Babies crew are fully qualified professionals who care deeply about baby and child development.

Jen said: “My love for children’s literature was one of the factors which led me into my early years foundation stage teaching career. The world of stories is such a wonderful way to engage little minds.

“As my career moved on to child protection, I continued to explore my passion of stories with my two young sons.

“We love to read stories, meet new characters and get whisked away into adventures. Our story reading encourages us to engage in exciting play as a family, and I love to sit back and watch the boys develop their own adventures in play as well.”

Jen is launching five-week and six-week courses in Uppermill on January 13 and Springhead on January 14 in groups of 0-24 months, 0-12 months and 0-8 months.

The sessions include a story sack for children and their parents to engage with at the right point and the adventures include sensory activities, songs and messy play.

The classes help babies and toddlers develop their language, communication, physical skills, promote social development and support attachment through shared activity.

There are also benefits for parents who can take an active role in the development of their child as well as having fun together and meeting other parents.

Jen added: “I loved doing these sessions with my children and I can’t wait for you and your little one to experience the magic too.

“For parents it’s a chance to support their babies and children with their development, using stories as an opening to do that as well as bond and have fun together.

“And being a parent for the first time can be quite lonely so it’s a nice way to meet other mums and dads too.”

Jen launches her sessions in Uppermill on January 13 at the Civic Hall and in Springhead on January 14 at the Infinity Dance Studios.

Find out more about the sessions, including dates and prices (sibling discounts available), online: www.adventurebabies.co.uk or on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

