Services and events for Saddleworth churches this Christmas

THE Church of England in Saddleworth is holding various services and events across the area for Christmas.

Find out what’s going on in your area from the list below:

Christ Church, Denshaw

24th December 4pm Carol Service

25th December 9.30am Christmas Day Eucharist, BCP

Christ Church, Friezland

18th December 9.30am Christingle and Nativity

18th December 4.30pm Nine Lessons and Carols

24th December 11.30pm Midnight Mass

25th December 10am Christmas Day Eucharist

Holy Trinity, Dobcross

27th November 4pm Benefice Advent Carols

18th December 9.30am Morning Praise and Nativity

18th December 6pm Nine Lessons and Carols

24th December 11.45pm Midnight Eucharist

25th December 10.30am Christmas Day Eucharist

8th January 4pm Christingle

St. Anne’s, Lydgate

18th December 6pm Nine Lessons and Carols

24th December 6pm Crib Service

24th December 11.30pm Midnight Mass

25th December 10am Christmas Day Eucharist

St. Chad’s Uppermill

18th December 11am Carol Service

24th December 4pm Crib Service

24th December 11pm Midnight Mass

Kilngreen, Diggle

24th December 11pm Midnight Mass

24th December 9.30am Christmas Day Eucharist

St. Mary’s, Greenfield

27th November 11am Christingle

18th December 11am Nativity Service

18th December 6.30pm Carol Service, mulled wine and mince pies

24th December 6pm Carols around the tree in the village

24th December 11.30pm Holy Communion

25th December 11am Christmas Day Holy Communion for all the family

St. Thomas’s, Friarmere

18th December 6.30pm Carol Service, outside the Swan if weather permits

24th December 5pm Crib Service

24th December 11.30pm Midnight Mass

25th December 9.30am Eucharist

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print