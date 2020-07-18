Shalimar reopens to serve up authentic Indian experience

THE Shalimar Restaurant is once more serving up an authentic dining experience after reopening following the coronavirus lockdown.

The restaurant’s food is cooked up by award-winning chefs with the aim of delivering an authentic Indian dining experience served with courtesy and hospitality.

Social distancing measures have been put in place in order to welcome customers back safely to the restaurant on Uppermill High Street from July 4.

They are operating the dining area on a reservations only basis while takeaway for collection and delivery services are also available.

Extra measures have been put in place so guests feel safe and comfortable, including a monitored one-way system, tables separated and protective screens.

Sanitiser and hand wash are provided throughout the restaurant in several locations for guests and no handshakes are allowed between team members and guests.

Team members will have their temperature checked before being allowed in the workplace and they will all use PPE equipment such as disposable gloves and face shield/mask.

Waiting areas, tables, and chairs will all be sanitised thoroughly before and after use, and kitchen surfaces are being sanitised more strictly by an allocated team.

For all enquiries and bookings, call 01457 872576 or 01457 820799.

