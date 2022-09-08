‘Shear delight’ as Farm event raises £1,420 for Dr Kershaw’s

A CHARITY event brought country life alive at Albion Farm Shop and Café in Delph as well as raising £1,420 for Dr Kershaw’s Hospice.

Carl Benton, who is chef at the venue, organised the occasion, which included a sheep shearing competition, tractor run and sheep dog demonstration.

There was also live music and a DJ, a raffle, games, a hog roast and barbecue, and more for all the family to enjoy.

In the sheep shearing event, seen previously at The White Lion when under the management of Carl, competitors gained points for speed and quality.

The top scorers progressed to the final class, which was ‘eat a pie, shear a sheep and drink a pint’ and was won by Paddy Crowther. The sheared wool will be donated as knitting wool.



The tractor run and display saw vehicles of all shapes, colours and sizes assemble as Saddleworth Tractor Group joined the event.

The money raised will be donated to Dr Kershaw’s in memory of local men Steve ‘Aldy’ Alderson and Ant Larkin.

Carl said the event went so well that plans are already in the pipeline to make it an annual occasion every August Bank Holiday in aid of the Dr Kershaw’s.



He said: “We’ve not had one for a while and it was good to do it again as there’s a lot more space here so we can do a lot more.

“Next year it will be even better as we’ve got a bigger programme planned including a walling competition and birds of prey.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

