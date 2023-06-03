‘Shhh I’m Counting’ group unveils Postbox Topper celebrating Whit Friday

IN A delightful display of creativity, local crafting group known as ‘Shhh I’m Counting’ has unveiled a unique crotched postbox topper that pays homage to the beloved tradition of Whit Friday in Grotton.

The eye-catching piece, fashioned as a drum adorned with intricate music notes, brings a touch of joy to the village.

Whit Friday is a longstanding tradition in the Saddleworth region. The day is known for its brass band contests, processions, and community gatherings, attracting participants and spectators from near and far.

The ‘Shhh I’m Counting’ group, renowned for their artistic flair and love for the local community, seized the opportunity to contribute to the festivities in their own special way.

The crotched postbox topper is just the latest addition to their ever-growing portfolio.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

