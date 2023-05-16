Shocking war memorial vandalism causes anger

VANDALS have sparked an angry reaction from people in Saddleworth after damaging Uppermill’s listed war memorial in a ‘mindless crime.’

The cross on top of one of the obelisks in St Chad’s Gardens was knocked off and left cracked on the ground following the disgraceful incident, which is believed to have taken place either late on Sunday, May 14 or in the early hours of Monday, May 15.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the damage, with part of the Grade II listed structure’s plinth also left with a chunk missing.

But Oldham Council and councillors for the area have hit out after the discovery was made by a district environment team on the morning of May 15.

Saddleworth South’s Max Woodvine said: “I am very shocked and disturbed to see that one of our historically significant monuments in the Grade II Listed grouping in #Uppermill has been destroyed.

“This sort of vandalism is never acceptable.

“It has been referred to the property team, who will assess the situation and hopefully plan for its repair.”

Saddleworth Independent understands a contractor will closely examine the damage before deciding how to repair the memorial, or how long it will take.

And Oldham Council has called for anyone with any information about what happened to report it to the police.

It said: “This mindless act of vandalism has taken place on the Grade II listed structure next to St Chad’s War Memorial, Uppermill.

“The incident has been reported to the police. We are looking into repairing the structure.

“We urge anyone with information to please call 101 to catch the culprits who did this appalling crime.”

