Shouts lead to Mountain Rescue operation

OLDHAM Mountain Rescue Team found themselves answering the call, literally, after shouts sparked an operation.

And they insist their time – about three hours and 15 minutes on Friday, February 10 – was not wasted when it emerged the noises came from a group of young men.

Police contacted the unit asking for assistance with reports of a walker who had heard shouts for help in the area around Dovestone Reservoir.

Initially, the exact location of the walker and the shouts was initially unclear.

But as the team was deploying toward some potential sites, the callout officer managed to make contact with the walker and established the shouts had been heard above Chew Track on the edge path.

The team directed various different elements, including the National Police Air Service HQ helicopter, to the specific location and its associated paths.

A spokesperson for Oldham Mountain Rescue Team said:” After searching for nearly two hours, a group of young males was eventually identified as having been in the area of the shouting, and at that time.

“They were escorted down to the reservoir path and, following a discussion with GMP Saddleworth and Lees officers, admitted they may have been shouting at one point.

“Although it was apparent that they had meant no malice by it.

“While it may be tempting to call this a waste of resources, we are not of that opinion. The initial caller genuinely believed someone was shouting for help and raised the alarm accordingly.

“The males did not intentionally mislead anyone and admitted their folly when questioned, and we were able to be sure that we could close down the incident knowing that all were accounted for.

“A great display of inter-agency cooperation from all involved.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

