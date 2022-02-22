Showaddywaddy gets ready to rock

‘THE Greatest Rock & Roll Band in The World’ is a bold statement – but Showaddywaddy has lived up to the title for the last four decades!

Formed in the 1970s in Leicester from several local bands, they have sold more than 20 million records and have toured around the world.

The band has been entertaining its fans on the road non-stop since 1973 – and now you have the chance to see them at the Civic Hall in Uppermill. Their live show is dynamic and uplifting featuring all their biggest hits, many of which reached number one in the pop charts of Europe, including Under the Moon of Love, Three Steps to Heaven, Hey Rock & Roll, When, Blue Moon, Pretty Little Angel Eyes and many, many more.

Showaddywaddy recently claimed the title of hardest working band for a second year running – so come and find out for yourselves on Saturday, February 25.

Romeo Challenger, one of the founding members of Showaddywaddy, said: “The fans have always been amazing. We can’t wait to be back on stage after so long off the road!”

Tickets cost £28 and are available from Uppermill Post Office and ticketline.co.uk

