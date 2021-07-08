Shuttle diplomacy! Free bus introduced during Diggle roadworks

A SHUTTLE bus is operating between Uppermill and Diggle as access to the latter village continues to be hampered by roadworks for the new Saddleworth School.

The seven-day service has been introduced to try and alleviate disruption to the normal timetable for the 184 and 356 services.

The free shuttle bus, run by Nexus Moves, will operate through the roadworks period which started in April and are due to be finished by November 2021.

It will maintain links from Uppermill to Diggle, and from Sunfield Lane and Dorset Drive to Uppermill.

Passengers who would normally use service 184 to travel from Diggle to Uppermill and Oldham should continue to do so as normal during the closure.

The shuttle bus is timed to offer connections with services 184 and 356.

Currently the 184 (towards Huddersfield) – is diverted via Standedge Road, omitting Diggle Village; the 184 (towards Oldham) – has continued as normal through Diggle Village; the 356 (towards Ashton) – is unable to serve Diggle Village (Huddersfield Road, Sunfield Lane, Dorset Avenue) and the 356 (towards Oldham) – is unable to serve Diggle Village (Huddersfield Road, Sunfield Lane, Dorset Avenue).

A spokesperson for Oldham Council said: “We hope this goes some way in supporting residents who do not drive.”

On the continuing traffic issues they added: “We want to reassure residents and businesses the traffic team looked at all options in terms of route design and this is the most viable option to ensure these important works can progress as quickly as possible while ensuring the safety of everyone including motorists, residents and workers on site.

“We are happy to bring residents and businesses to site so we can explain what we are doing and answer your questions.

“If you are interested email saddleworth.school@oldham.gov.uk and we will be in touch.”

