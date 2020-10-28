Sights Locked on success at Diggle eatery

SURVIVING the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown as a business is one thing, thriving after it is another – but that is what is planned at Diggle Lock.

Owner Jamie Collins will not deny his first year in business has not been without its challenges.

Having to close up and then make changes to the layout of the premises to reopen were just two.

But his desire to come through and build has made sure the doors are open at Warth Mill – and after proving a community asset, a new side has also come out of the circumstances.

“Business has changed in all sorts of ways to be honest,” said Jamie, who took over what used to be known as Woolyknits last October, expanded into the wool shop, then after five months found himself coping with the effects of Covid-19 on society.

However, he was not caught out – he thought on his feet and brought in the Diggle Lock Pantry, selling things including milk and eggs from Saddleworth and bread freshly baked in Marsden.

He added: “Every other day we’ve got to look at the new rules and try our best to provide the service we’ve become known for.

“We also want to make people feel comfortable and safe in a relaxed atmosphere.

“We remained open as a shop during lockdown, doing home deliveries, delivering to elderly ladies and to The Royal Oldham Hospital as well as Warburton Court in Uppermill.

“It kept us going through the most uncertain period and when we first reopened, we didn’t reopen the new room, we kept that as a shop but we quickly found out there was more business.

“It was literally a case of getting the tapemeasure out to make sure distances were adhered to!”

Diggle lock turns one on October 19 and to mark the event, there will be a singer and offers on drinks and mezze boards. All guidelines will be adhered to, booking is advised.

Jamie said: “It will thank regulars, locals, friends and family and people who’ve helped us get through the first year.”

Diggle Lock, which Jamie views as ‘a little bit of Manchester’s quirky Northern Quarter in Saddleworth’ is gaining a reputation as one of the area’s prime food spots, with breakfasts and brunch, lunch options from 11am and ‘a little bit for everyone’.

No wonder given the 30-year-old’s background as a chef, starting at Uppermill’s Dinnerstone restaurant before becoming head chef at Manchester’s Museum of Science and Industry – including the catering for Blue Peter’s 70th birthday party and a launch involving Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“I’d always wanted my own business,” Jamie said.

“It’s been one of the most terrifying ordeals to go through but one of the best. I’ve had so many people say, ‘If you can get through this, you can get through anything’.”

Diggle Lock is not just at Warth Mill either – the Diggle Lock Box can take their products on the road as well as serving ice-cream.

Jamie’s added: “I’d always had the intention to grow into some sort of outside catering and a mobile truck we could take to events. I thought, ‘If I’m going to do it, why not do it now?’

“It’s got a full commercial ice-cream freezer, which we stock with Cheshire Farm ice-cream, with nine flavours and different sundaes.

“We serve Darkwoods Coffee, milkshakes, smoothies and Saddleworth Brownies.

“We are also able to cater for weddings, festivals and other events with our bespoke mobile catering.”

• Diggle Lock is open at Warth Mill on Huddersfield Road, Diggle, on Wednesday to Saturday from 9am-4pm and on Sunday 10am-4pm (Monday & Tuesday – closed).

To book, call 01457 878660 or go online www.digglelock.co.uk or on Facebook or Instagram.

