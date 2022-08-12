‘Sign petition’ plea as supermarkets halt disposal barbecue sales in heatwave

A SADDLEWORTH councillor has called for a complete ban on the sale of disposable barbecues “to protect our wildlife and green spaces.”

Cllr George Hulme wants the issue debated in Parliament and has urged people to sign a petition calling for a total ban.

Supermarket giants Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Marks and Spencers, have already withdrawn the items from sale.

Sainsbury’s say this is a precautionary measure caused by the heatwave; Tesco have “temporarily paused” disposable barbecue sales.

Moorland areas, including Dovestone Reservoir and Chew Valley, are already on red alert because of a return of the hot weather.

Last month, emergency services tackled a succession of blazes in the area.

Most recently five males were caught by GMP Saddleworth & Lees and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) having a barbecue at Dovestone.

Their details were taken for prosecution with fines up to £2,500 for breaching the Public Spaces Protection Order.

The Co-op banned the sale of disposable barbecues at 130 stores close to National Parks in June 2021 and, from March this year, Aldi no longer sells them to protect forests and wildlife.

Cllr Hulme said: “Despite the PSPO and the good work done by the volunteer marshals, people have still been caught carrying or using disposable barbecues at Dovestone and elsewhere on Saddleworth Moor.

“I welcome the steps taken by Marks & Spencer, the Co-op and Aldi to stop or restrict the sale of disposable barbecues but more needs to be done.

“I urge everyone to sign the petition asking Parliament to ban the sale of disposable barbecues to protect our wildlife and green spaces.

“Over 19,000 people have signed and if 100,00 people sign the petition has to be considered for debate in Parliament.’

The petition can be found here or search the petition.parliament.uk website and look for: Place a complete ban on the sale and use of disposable BBQ’s in the UK

