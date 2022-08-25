‘Simply incredible’ Blue Coat School pupils celebrate GCSE results

THE achievements of Blue Coat School pupils are ‘simply incredible’, says headteacher Rob Higgins, as they celebrate their GCSE results.

Of all results, 43 per cent were at Grade 7 or above and 90 per cent of students achieved a Grade 4 or above in English and Maths. More than 70 per cent of all students also achieved the EBAcc qualification.

Jack Pennystan completed the clean sweep and was awarded Grade 9s in all 11 subjects and is now looking forward to continuing his studies at The Blue Coat Sixth Form in September.

Jack also took part in the Maths Maclaurin Olympiad and qualified with Distinction, putting him in the top percentile of students his age in the country. He has long-term ambitions of studying Maths at Oxbridge.

Other students also collecting multiple grade 9s included Emma Goddard (10), Daisy Hopkins (9), William Webster (8), Evie Rowlandson (8), Elizabeth Ashton (8) and Grace Marshall (8).

Jack Pennystan Annabel Amadin Daksh Chohan

Mr Higgins: “The achievements of our young people this year are simply incredible and it has been lovely to be able to celebrate with students, staff and parents.

“The disruption this cohort of students experienced to their education over the last two years was unprecedented but the results they have all achieved demonstrate just how hard they have worked and how well they have been supported by staff and by their families.

“We couldn’t be prouder of the class of 2022. Their results alone are fantastic but also seeing them develop into the well-rounded, hardworking, compassionate and caring young adults they have all become in the most challenging of circumstances has been an absolute privilege to observe.

“We are delighted so many of our young people will be staying with us for their Sixth Form studies and wish the entire cohort the best of luck for the future.”

