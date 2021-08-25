Sing-along with Oldham Choral Society to boost your health

DID you know the simple act of singing can give you surprising health benefits? And singing as a member of a choral group can add even more.

So why not come along to Oldham Choral Society and take part so you can enjoy the music, make new friends and gain the health benefits?

Singing can reduce stress. A 2017 study showed the amount of cortisol – the stress hormone – in a singer’s saliva lowered after a singing session.

Singing can help to boost your immune system too. In a 2004 study from the University of Frankfurt, singers were shown to have a higher level of immunoglobulin A, an antibody that helps defend your body against infections, after taking part in a performance of Mozart’s Requiem.

Singing also encourages the release of endorphins that help to promote positive feelings – and it can even change your perception of pain.

Just listening to music reduces stress levels but doesn’t stimulate the body’s immune system – only joining in does that.

Most choirs had to cancel performances and rehearsals during the Covid-19 pandemic but now restrictions have been relaxed, Oldham Choral Society is starting rehearsals again.

The choir meets at Chadderton Town Hall every Monday from 7.20pm-9.30pm. Rehearsals resume on Monday, September 6 and all are welcome to come along.

If you want to speak to the membership secretary before coming along, call Val on 07710 496096 or send a message via Facebook or Instagram.

The choir, with more than 100 members, is one of the leading amateur choirs in the northwest and usually performs about four concerts a year in Oldham, Manchester and beyond.

Its repertoire includes most of the major choral works by Bach, Elgar, Handel, Haydn, Mendelssohn, Rossini and many others.

Their next concert will take place in St Paul’s Church, Royton at 7pm on Sunday, November 21. Amongst other items, the programme will include the Vivaldi ‘Gloria’ and the Rutter ‘Gloria’.

Find out more on the choir’s website: www.oldhamchoral.org.uk

