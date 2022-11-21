Sing to the Lord at Gospel Music Night in Uppermill

ALL are welcome to sing out loud at a Gospel Music Night at Uppermill Civic Hall on Sunday, December 4.

The ‘Sing to the Lord’ event will take place from 6pm-9.30pm at the venue on Lee Street and is supported by Christoria Outreach: Fit for Life.

It has been organised by pastor Joseph Belibi, who believes Gospel Rock can help bring down barriers and unite everyone for the glory of God.

Joseph led a discipleship house group with Morris Barratt at Barratt Ministries for five years and was a pastor for a local church in Oldham for three years.

Tickets for the Gospel Music Night cost £10 each, children under 12 go free. All proceeds go to village children in need in Africa. For tickets call 01457 876665.

