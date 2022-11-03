Slapstick, silliness, hit songs and magic comes to Coliseum with Robin Hood pantomime

THERE will be fun for all the family at Oldham Coliseum Theatre’s pantomime this year, with the perfect blend of slapstick, silliness, hit songs and magic.

Join real-life hero Robin Hood on the arrow shooting pantomime adventure of a lifetime.

Welcome to Sherwood Forest by way of Oldham where the nasty Sheriff is terrorising everyone with expensive taxes, and she’s kidnapped Maid Marian! By robbing from the rich and giving to the poor, and with some very skilled archery, can Robin save the day?

The Coliseum’s traditional pantomime has been delighting audiences for generations, mixing all the best panto traditions with pop culture to bring each unique production bang up to date.

This long-established and much-loved festive spectacular is enjoyed by over 35,000 people each year and puts the extra sparkle into the festive season for audiences from across Oldham, Greater Manchester and the North West.

UK Pantomime Association Award nominee (Best Principal Boy, Aladdin 2021) Shorelle Hepkin returns, this time playing the titular role of Robin Hood.

Liz Carney is back to her wicked ways as The Sheriff while stepping into the Pantomime Dame wardrobe is Charlie Ryan as Nurse Nellie.

Fresh from the Coliseum’s September 2022 production of Road, William Travis returns with a very different role as Friar Tuck.

No stranger to Oldham, Sophie Ellicott joins the company playing Ellen A Dale.

Making their Coliseum debuts in 2022 are Nathan Morris as Failsworth, Ian Crowe as Sir Guy of Gisbourne and Sarah Pearson as Maid Marian.

Young people from Oldham will once again perform alongside the theatre’s professional actors, with three pairs of young actors playing the Babes in the Wood and the return of the pantomime’s chorus of young dancers.

Last year’s pantomime Aladdin won the UK Pantomime Association Award for Best Costume Design, with Designer Celia Perkins also up for Best Set Design and Shorelle Hepkin nominated for Best Principal Boy. The Coliseum last presented a pantomime of Robin Hood in 2004, then starring national pantomime legend Eric Potts as the Dame.

Robin Hood runs from Saturday, November 12, 2022 until Saturday, January 7, 2023.

This year’s pantomime is sponsored by George Hill Timber and Building Supplies, N Brown Group, Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers and Tax Strategies Ltd. Robin Hood’s Educational partner is Oldham Hulme Grammar School.

Tickets can be booked by calling the Box Office on 0161 624 2829 or online at www.coliseum.org.uk

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

