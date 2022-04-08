Smashed it! Sally’s eggs-ceptional effort set to ensure Happy Easter for thousands

SALLY Maher has just over 5,000 chocolate eggs pass through her home but none of them are for the consumption of the self-styled Easter Bunny from Lees.

The mountain of seasonal treats has been the result of Sally’s tireless efforts to provide eggs for young and old throughout the borough.

She nearly called an early end to her initiative after the death of a close friend but Sally, 48, soldiered on and has now passed her target.

Some of the seasonal confectionary has already been distributed to local primary schools, care homes, play groups and churches plus Dr Kershaw’s Hospice in Royton.

The remaining eggs will be handed out as the bank holiday approaches, including to the Royal Oldham Hospital’s children’s ward on Easter Sunday.

“People just keep knocking on my door at Easter Bunny headquarters with boxes and boxes of Easter eggs,” she said. “Every time I go out, people stop and give me money.

“It’s great in this day and age that people who don’t know me, trust me.

“It hasn’t been an easy time with what happened to my friend but the amount of people who have supported and rallied round me has been amazing. I am overwhelmed by everyone’s kindness.

“Another of my friends is having an engagement party on Easter Saturday and instead of bringing a present she has asked guests to bring an Easter egg.”

In addition to more than 5,000 eggs, Sally has amassed 52 businesses who have sponsored the fundraiser.

A donation point is still available for late egg drop-offs at Tesco superstore on Huddersfield Road.

News of her eggs-ploits is set to be featured on This Morning, ITV’s flagship magazine show while there has been also interest from regional television.

“Another lovely thing to come from this is I have asked to be a governor at one of the schools I have supported,” she revealed.

Despite her kindness Sally laughed: “Nobody has bought me an egg. But it’s not about me, I would rather them go to the children and the elderly to make them smile.”

Sally is still accepting donations until Easter and can be contacted on 07759 139930 or via sallymaher73@icloud.com

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

