Smokies Park Hotel to open brand new Italian Restaurant as lockdown lifts

GET a flavour of the Mediterranean right here in Oldham as Smokies Park Hotel plans to open its brand new restaurant, PerryZito, as the country comes out of lockdown.

The high quality, Italian American restaurant will open on December 4 to serve a range of premium hand stretched pizzas, fresh rustic pasta dishes and mouth-watering grill favourites.

The restaurant welcomes families, and children aged 10 and under eat for free every evening of the week before 7pm.

For those who like to dine early, PerryZito is offering 20 per cent off the food bill for tables booked before 6pm and on Thursdays 2 for 1 cocktails are on offer.

Natalie Barton, General Manager of Smokies Park Hotel, said: “Recent times have been very challenging for the hospitality industry and after months of closures and restrictions, in one of the regions hardest hit by the covid-19 pandemic, it is great to be able to bring a positive news story to the local area.

“We hope the success of the new restaurant will enable us to create much needed jobs during these difficult times.”

Behind the scenes at PerryZito, new Head Chef Oliver Uttley brings years of experience from working in the Manchester food scene at venues such as Treehouse, Trof and RibEye Steak House.

Oliver said: “I am very excited to join the team at Smokies and can’t wait for the opening of PerryZito.

“It is a great concept with a fantastic fresh, modern menu that really fills a gap in the market.”

The hotel and PerryZito are accredited Covid-secure venues offering reassurance to customers of a safe dining experience.

They will be offering their menu for takeaway for people who are shielding or prefer to stay at home.

Bookings are being taken from December 4 and can be made by calling 0161 785 5000 or booking directly on the hotel website www.smokies.co.uk

Share this story: Tweet





Print

