Solicitors and Brownies go green with planting in Friezland

GREEN-FINGERED Brownies have teamed up with staff from Pearson Solicitors to plant trees and help provide natural habitats in Friezland.

The group planted the trees and hedges to create screenage, nesting sites, natural habitats and increase evergreen planting in the area.

The task was part of the ‘Planting Roots for the Future’ campaign which the Oldham-based firm launched a couple of years ago.

On completion of every house purchase Pearson delivers a tree to the new homeowner with the aim of helping reduce climate change.

Planting trees like this contributes to reducing emissions in the local area, as one tree could remove one tonne of CO2 over its lifetime.

Head of Residential Property Victoria Marshall, who is also Brown Owl at the 8th Oldham Brownies and took part in the planting, said: “Our green initiative aims to help local areas and I’m so pleased we were able to get staff and brownies working together.

“We had a lot of trees and bushes to plant as some clients live further afield or do not want a tree, they perhaps do not have room, or have a garden.

“If that’s the case they are planted in designated open countryside, or in parks and at schools.

“This joint effort used donated Pearson trees and bushes, and at the same time we were able to teach our Brownies about conservation and environmental issues.”

The task was run in conjunction with Friezland User Group (FUG) who work in partnership with Oldham Council to help maintain the horse arena at Friezland.

“It was lovely to work alongside the FUG and I would like to thank them for their patience,” added Victoria.

“For some of our girls it was the first gardening they had done, so it really was a joint effort.”

The brownies said they really enjoyed their morning and would be walking past to check on the trees in the future and looked forward to seeing them grow.

Brownie Lilly Tindall said it was lovely to be able to help the environment and although it was a muddy morning and tough to dig some of the planting holes, it was a fun event.

Pearson’s Planting Roots for the Future campaign was Victoria’s initial idea as she wanted to mark people moving into their new homes as well as help the environment.

“I just thought of all my clients, families and individuals putting down roots when they move into a new home and wanted to do something to recognise that,” she said.

“We also send seeded ‘welcome to your new home’ cards to every client to hopefully plant out in pots or gardens, so there is something green for everyone to enjoy.

“It’s important we don’t take nature for granted and the Planting Roots for the Future campaign creates a legacy for future generations.”

Local suppliers are used to source the trees which include rowan, apple, birch, field maple, oak and hornbeam. At Friezland, Brownies and solicitors planted holly as well to provide evergreen cover.

