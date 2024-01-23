Soprano’s story plays out in ‘hilarious’ comedy at Delph theatre

A “LUNATICALLY funny” play based on a true story promises to keep audiences at a Delph theatre “very happy”.

Saddleworth Players will be performing Glorious! by John Quilter at Millgate Arts Centre from February 10 to 17.

Directed by Pauline Walsh, the comedy will transport us back to 1940s New York, when the performer everyone wanted to see live was Florence Foster Jenkins.

Known as ‘the first lady of the sliding scale’, the enthusiastic soprano was far from pitch perfect and she screeched her way through the evening – much to the audience’s amusement.

But, paying little attention to her critics, she was surrounded by a circle of devoted friends who were similarly eccentric.

Described as “hilarious and heart-warming” by Saddleworth Players, the play spins from Florence’s charity recitals and extravagant balls to her bizarre recording sessions and ultimate triumph at Carnegie Hall.

Glorious! runs at the performing arts theatre on Stoneswood Road every evening from Saturday, February 10, to Saturday, February 17 (excluding Monday) from 7.30pm.

Tickets are £12 for adults and £6 for students. They can be booked at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/millgateartscentre

