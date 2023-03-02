SOS call answered at Mossley SOUP

MOSSLEY Community Centre’s SOS project secured the most votes at the latest Mossley SOUP event, receiving £1,484 raised by event attendees.

On Thursday, February 23, Mossley SOUP volunteers welcomed over 160 diners to Emmaus Mossley for their fourteenth event, sponsored by Premier Kia. Diners donated £5 each in return for soup, entertainment, presentations from four local projects and a vote.

Live music welcomed diners as they took their seats and enjoyed freshly made soup and bread. Four project presentations followed, each having four minutes to share their idea followed by four questions from the audience.

The four projects presented were Community Public Access Defibrillators by Dukinfield and Stalybridge Rotary Club, Locals Discount Card by Tom Cason, Mossley Community Centre SOS and St George’s CE Primary School 150th Birthday Celebrations.

After the presentations, diners cast their votes, a fundraising raffle was drawn and then the winning project was announced. Mossley Community Centre SOS secured the most votes and received £1,484 raised from donations on the door, the raffle and £100 from Premier Kia. The three runners up also received £100 each towards their projects from Premier Kia.

Sue Longden, one of the presenters from Mossley Community Centre SOS, said: “The whole Mossley SOUP process was really supportive – from how easy it was to apply, having the chance to test things out beforehand and the fabulous atmosphere on the night.

“The event shows what a super community Mossley is, and makes me proud to be part of it. The funds will help so many more people to be part of that community.”

Four freshly made soups were prepared by local volunteers Emma Hall and Rory Callaghan. Soup ingredients were donated by A Taylor & Son Family Butchers, Co-op Mossley and The Allotment Cafe. Cakes were prepared and donated by Maria Rita Patisserie.

Raffle prizes were kindly donated by Millstone Brewery, Mossley AFC, Photography by Cara Jane, Spice of Life, Suki’s Wardrobe, The Gillery and The Vale.

Project ideas are being sought from individuals, artists, community groups, charities and businesses for the next Mossley SOUP event. To find out more and submit a proposal, head to http://bit.ly/MossleySOUP.

