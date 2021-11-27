Sound of brass returns to Uppermill

THE sound of brass is returning to Saddleworth with a series of concerts from some of the country’s top bands.

Champion Brass saw their popular concerts in Uppermill cancelled during the Covid-19 pandemic, including a much-anticipated performance from the Black Dyke Band.

But now they are back with line-up of concerts to entertain audiences at the Civic Hall once more.

Kicking off the programme is the WFEL Fairey Band with their traditional ‘Christmas Cracker’ concert on Saturday, December 4.



Established in 1937, The Fairey Band is one of the most successful contesting brass bands in the world and plays music ranging from traditional hymns and marches to popular classics and film music.

The concert starts at 7.15pm at the Civic Hall, with compere David Hoyle from BBC Radio Leeds Yorkshire Brass and special guests Dobcross Youth Band.

Tickets cost £13 (£12 concessions). They are limited to 300 in line with Covid procedures to make the venue as safe as possible for all so buy yours now to avoid disappointment.

Other Covid protocols will be in place, including wearing a mask while entering and moving around the building (but not compulsory) and hand sanitiser will be available.

Phil Beckwith, organiser, said: “We’ve delighted to restart our brass band events as we haven’t done anything since January 2020.

“It promises to be a great night as we welcome the WFEL Fairey Band for the popular Christmas Cracker concert.

“We’re thoroughly looking forward to being back and renewing old friendships and seeing new faces too.”

The next concert in the diary will see the Black Dyke Band, with musical director Dr Nicholas J Childs, take to the stage at the same venue on Saturday, April 9, 2021.

The Black Dyke Band has a heritage stretching back to 1855 and boasts numerous national and European competition titles.

The concert starts at 7.30pm, compered by David Hoyle from BBC Radio Leeds Yorkshire Brass.

It was originally due to take place in April 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Tickets cost £15 (concessions £14). Tickets purchased for the original event will still be valid if shown on the door at next year’s concert.

Tickets for both concerts are available from Phil Beck on 07976 165815 or Uppermill Post Office, Saddleworth Museum, Greenfield Post Office, Delph Post Office, Diggle Post Office.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

