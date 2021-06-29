Sound of music returns with Summer Festival in Uppermill

MUSIC-LOVERS across Saddleworth will be delighted to hear that the Uppermill Summer Music Festival is returning this July.

The local summer celebration of fine classical music opens on Saturday, July 10 in Uppermill Methodist Church with a lunchtime concert by mezzo-soprano Kathryn Rudge.

Kathryn is always a huge hit with audiences and a frequent performer on BBC Radio 3 and in operas around the country.

Another highlight will be a night of jazz at St Chad’s Church on Sunday, July 11, when Jim Muirhead of the Halle Orchestra returns with his Quartet by popular demand to recreate jazz standards by Dave Brubeck, Oscar Peterson, Cole Porter and George Gershwin.

Kathryn Rudge Jim Muirhead Jazz Quartet Jamal Aliyev (cello) Duncan Glenday (piano) Clouds Harp Quartet

A joyous evening is guaranteed so be sure to book early to avoid disappointment.

Also on offer throughout the festival will be concerts by international cellist Jamal Aliyev, who has performed at the BBC Proms, and a solo piano recital by Festival Director Duncan Glenday playing Bach and Schubert.

You can also catch the Clouds Harp Quartet playing compositions inspired by Scottish folk music, minimalism, world music and improvisation.

Visit the website www.usmf.uk for more information and to book tickets (on sale from June 23).

Regarding Covid-safety measures, the Festival organisers will be doing everything they can to keep visitors safe and feeling comfortable, in line with the latest Government advice.

