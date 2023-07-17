Sound of The Selecter comes to Holmfirth

IT might be 43 years since The Selecter’s seminal debut album but they are still releasing new music and going strong – and you can see for yourself in Holmfirth.

The Selecter, led by iconic frontwoman Pauline with Arthur ‘Gaps’ Hendrickson and drummer Charley ‘Aitch’ Bembridge, will perform at Holmfirth Picturedrome on Saturday, August 26.

The 2 Tone ska revival band from Coventry, formed in mid-1979 and their lyrics feature themes connected to politics and a positive message of multicultural inclusivity, set to strong melodies and a danceable beat.

They were one of the most successful ska bands of the 2 Tone era, notching up hit singles in the British charts, with Pauline often referred to as the Queen of Ska.

Their seminal debut album Too Much Pressure still inspires and resonates today and their new studio album Human Algebra is a collection of hard-hitting tracks in their inimitable style.

It is a word from the wise, from questioning ‘fake news’ to pointing the finger at keyboard warriors and the scourge of knife crime. Human relationships are also touched upon along with a tribute to the late great Ranking Roger from The Beat.

Last year saw the release of a Too Much Pressure 40th anniversary Deluxe Edition which reached number one in the Independent Album Charts in the UK.

The band performed one of their most popular hits On My Radio live at the 2022 Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony in Birmingham, which was broadcast worldwide. Other hits and live favourites include ‘Three Minute Hero’, ‘Missing Words’, and ‘Too Much Pressure’.

Among other engagements this year they are due to support Blur at Wembley Stadium in July.

2-Tone was a crucial multi-racial, multi-cultural explosion borne out of Coventry and the Midlands that remade British pop from 1979 onwards. The main bands who pioneered the movement were The Selecter, The Beat, The Specials and Madness.

Tickets for The Selecter at Holmfirth Picturedrome on Saturday, August 26 are available online. Doors: 7.30pm, tickets cost £27.50 advance.

Find out more about The Selecter on their website https://theselecter.net/ or social media.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

