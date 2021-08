THE sound of blues is coming to Dobcross in October with a special event at the Band Club.

‘Blues Brothers On a Mission’ tribute band will perform there on Saturday, October 16, Covid-19 restrictions permitting, with the occasion organised by Dobcross Village Community.

Anyone interested should ring Jenny on 01457 870723 for provisional booking of tables, to be confirmed by the beginning of September.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print