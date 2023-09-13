Special present for Saddleworth School from rising sports star Ella

A RISING Great Britain handballer is keeping in touch with her roots with a visit back to Saddleworth School to deliver a special present.

Former pupil Ella Dibden, who is in her second year at Nottingham University studying Physics, has played handball as far afield as Denmark and Portugal for GB U19s and Turkey for GB Women.

She is on track to be selected for the GB squad, which will be competing in North Macedonia next month.

But Ella, who won the school’s Kevin Sinfield Prize for outstanding achievement In GCSE PE, made time to deliver a replica Great Britain handball shirt to her former teacher Gary Melling.

The shirt will be framed and hung on the school’s Wall of PE Fame alongside other former players who have become sports stars, including footballer Chris Taylor and rugby legend and multi-million-pound fundraiser Kevin Sinfield OBE.

