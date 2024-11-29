Special service to mark centenary of Royal British Legion Saddleworth branch

A SPECIAL centenary service will be held in Uppermill to mark 100 years of the Saddleworth branch of the Royal British Legion.

All are welcome to attend the service at St Chad’s Church on Sunday, December 8, starting at 3pm, to mark the milestone anniversary.

The service will be led by the Reverend Ken McNally, who served over 10 years in the territorial army, and will include hymns and a sermon.

The Royal British Legion, founded in 1921, provides support, including financial, social and emotional, to serving and ex-serving personnel and their families.

Members of branches get together to participate in social, fundraising and welfare activities, including the annual Poppy Appeal in November and Remembrance events.

The Saddleworth branch meets at 7.30pm every first Tuesday of the month at the Conservative Club in Uppermill.

Membership is open to anyone who has an interest in the objectives of the Legion and wants to help and support those who have served and their families.

Find out more about the Saddleworth branch online: www.britishlegion.org.uk

