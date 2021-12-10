Specialist service provider rebrands to build on rapid growth

DELPH-BASED Catalyst Claims – a drainage, water supply and subsidence specialist – has changed its name in a major brand refresh to support continued growth of its services.

The multi-award-winning business, now in its eighth year, has launched as Catalyst Services UK with a new website and new identity reflecting its rapid growth and a desire to enhance its online presence.

The company delivers investigation, repair and remediation services for insurance providers, with a strong focus on drainage and off-mains drainage, water supply systems, subsidence investigations, environmental services, and home emergency services.

The company has achieved impressive organic growth since it was founded by its managing director Brad Jackson in 2014.

Now employing 19 people, it expects to manage more than 5,000 claims in the current business year.

Turnover passed £1million in 2017 and reached £3.3m in August 2021 – a 65 per cent increase on the 2020 figure (£2million), and achieved at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Jackson said: “This is an exciting and important moment for us as a business, for our clients, customers and the increasing number of colleagues who work for us.

“We’ve come a long way since we launched the business, continuously adding services and capabilities. Catalyst is financially robust and has a highly motivated, expanding team of experts.

“Now is the right time to refresh our brand so we remain firmly aligned with our insurance clients as they develop their own businesses and their expectations evolve in a rapidly changing service environment.

“Our new name and brand identity reflects our confidence as a service, our growth as a business, and the valued long-term partnerships we’re building with our insurance clients.”

Catalyst derives its name from its expressed purpose, to bring together all parties involved in an insurance claim – the client, customer, and a trusted contractor – to create an efficient, effective, and sustainable outcome for all concerned.

The company’s success is built on having a highly experienced senior management team, combining significant technical, operational and insurance expertise, and very well trained and motivated claims handlers. Service is delivered through a managed network of carefully vetted and audited contractors.

The success of this approach has resulted in Catalyst continuing to grow its portfolio of tier one insurance clients, while gaining recognition for innovation, responsiveness, and quality of service.

In 2018, Brad Jackson was named as a finalist in the Rising Star category in the Post Claims Awards, one of five business and insurance industry awards Catalyst has been shortlisted for or won.

Also in 2018, it launched a new insurance sector apprenticeship scheme, developed in partnership with the Chartered Insurance Institute, which resulted in further recognition at the 2020 Post Claims Awards and 2020 British Insurance Awards.

Catalyst also continuously seeks to expand its service offering. The company launched a new home emergency drainage service in 2019 and a new home emergency heating and plumbing service in 2020, both well received by insurance clients.

