Specsavers stores join forces to feed thousands of families this Christmas

SPECSAVERS stores across Oldham and Greater Manchester have joined forces to support key foodbanks across the city this Christmas.

Stores in Oldham, Royton, Manchester Arndale, Buxton, Stretford, Swinton, Wythenshawe, Harpurhey, Fallowfield and Manchester Fort, along with others across the North West have made the same commitment.

They have all promised to donate funds between November 30 and December 13 and aim to also collect more donations from customers via a series of JustGiving pages.

Collectively, they hope to raise thousands of pounds for foodbanks, benefitting local families and making a real difference in their communities during the festive season.

Donations will be sent directly to either independent foodbanks or through The Trussell Trust, which manages community foodbanks across the region.

Each Specsavers store has committed to donating funds raised to a foodbank in their neighbourhood to ensure they are directly supporting residents and families close by.

Peter Dodd, Retail Director at Specsavers Manchester Arndale store, said: ‘We know what an incredibly difficult year it’s been for our local communities due to the impact of the pandemic.

“We see people from our nearby communities every day in our stores and hear their stories – so we feel very strongly about doing our bit to support them.

“The response from fellow stores across the region has been incredible and we hope to raise a lot of money to help those who really need it.

“Funds raised for foodbanks near to our stores will mean much needed grocery supplies can be bought to give directly to families in need in our communities, helping them to get through the festivities and school holidays with plenty to eat.”

Foodbank use has climbed significantly this year in the UK and food poverty continues to grow. As a result of the donations, it is hoped foodbanks are able to provide even more support to the increasing amounts of people being referred to them.

Specsavers stores throughout England remain open for all eye care and hearing needs in accordance with government guidelines. To find out more information, request an appointment or browse the online store, visit www.specsavers.co.uk/stores

