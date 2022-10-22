Spine chilling ghost story comes to Oldham Coliseum this Halloween

OLIVIER nominated actor and former Blue Peter presenter Peter Duncan and Daniel Rainford star in a new spine-chilling ghost story at Oldham Coliseum this Halloween.

When Darkness Falls will have you on the edge of your seat when it comes to the borough as part of a national tour from October 25-29.

On a stormy night on the small island of Guernsey, a young paranormal expert joins a sceptical history teacher to record the first in a series of podcasts based on the island’s incredible folklore and paranormal history.



As the expert regales his horrifying stories, the teacher learns that we all have our own truth, our own story. Ghosts that haunt us, that bring the past, present and future together in unexpected ways; ways that can threaten to unsettle everything we think we know.

Inspired by true events, this powerful new production by James Milton and Paul Morrissey will draw audiences into dark pasts, reveals disturbing truths and explores the power of stories.

Actor, film and documentary maker Peter Duncan has a theatre, TV and film career that spans five decades.

He became a household name when he joined Blue Peter in 1980. After TV presenting, he began to appear in musical theatre roles such as The Card, for which he was nominated for an Olivier Award as Best Actor in a Musical. Daniel Rainford recently completed a UK tour of Michael Morpurgo’s Private Peaceful, in which he played the lead role, Tommo. His screen credits include this year’s The Batman starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz.

The show’s illusions are designed by John Bulleid, an Associate of the Inner Magic Circle with Silver Star, whose other theatre credits include Harry Potter and The Cursed Child (Palace Theatre, London – current Magic & Illusion assistant).

• When Darkness Falls runs at Oldham Coliseum Theatre from October 25-29. Tickets can be booked by calling the Box Office on 0161 624 2829 or online at www.coliseum.org.uk

