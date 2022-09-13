Sponsored walk raises funds for band’s national finals visit

A 12-mile sponsored walk in eight hours saw more than £1,200 raised for Dobcross Silver Band.

President and club steward John Holden took on the walk, accompanied by members of the Silver Band and Brass Monkeys, to raise money for the band’s trip to the national finals in September.

“It was a really hot day and it was gruelling, so I was really pleased and thankful for the money we raised,” he said.

“I did the same walk in 2015 to raise funds for the band’s Belgium trip so when we qualified for national finals so thought I would do it again to raise some funds.”

The group set off from Diggle Band Club, taking in band clubs and rehearsal venues across the area throughout the day.

They called in at Uppermill Conservative Club, Boarshurst Band Club, Friezland Bowling Club, Saddleworth Cricket Club, Yorkshire Ward Mossley, Mossley Band Club, The White Hart at Lydgate, Delph Band Club and then finished at Dobcross Band Club.

John added: “There was a wedding on at The White Hart so we were invited to go around with our collection buckets! Everyone was so generous.

“It was a very hot day so lots of water was consumed, and a pint or two!”



The money raised will go towards expenses and travel for the trip to Cheltenham, with Dobcross Silver Band playing on Sunday, September 18.

