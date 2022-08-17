Springhead Art Group puts on eye-catching exhibition

THERE will be an eye-catching array of works on display at Saddleworth Museum as Springhead Art Group holds its latest exhibition.

A preview date on Saturday, August 20 from 1.30pm-3.30pm will give visitors a first look at the exhibition and meet the artist.

The exhibition then runs until Sunday, September 18 at the museum, on Uppermill High Street, which is open every day from 1pm-4pm.

The Springhead Art Group is a thriving, sociable group of 30 members united by the love of drawing and painting.

They started more than 15 years ago by Gill Lees, who was asked to help art enthusiasts whose group was struggling to survive.

Since then it has flourished and they meet on Tuesday afternoons from 1.30pm-3.30pm at Springhead Community Centre on Ashes Lane, where some of their works are currently on display.

Find out more online: www.springheadcommunitycentre.co.uk/groups/

