St Chad’s All Stars take stage to claim regional award

ST Chad’s All Stars took to the stage recently not to perform another fantastic show but to collect a prestigious regional award.

The group, based at Kiln Green Church in Diggle, won the ‘Technical Award’ at the NODA North West District 7 awards for their ultra-violet scenes in Ali Baba and The Four Tea Thieves.

They were also nominated in three other categories for the same production: Best Female Comedy Performance (Hilary Edgerton as Assam Aggie), Best Ensemble and Best Panto-mime.

All Stars chair Kate Millett, technical director Dave Millett and Hilary Edgerton attended the awards evening at the Village Hotel Bury to join the celebrations of talent during the 2019 season.

Kate, chair since 2015 and a member for 20 years, said: “The Best Technical award came as a big surprise. There were no nominations – the All Stars were the outright winners.

“Claire Ashworth, the NODA North West representative, said the scenes were technically the best she had ever seen.

“We are very proud to win the award, it was a real team effort.”

Kate and Dave, who is responsible for the stage and lighting, worked closely together to achieve the special effects while cast members, stage crew and Eileen Skinner, the UV props operator, brought the scenes to life on the stage.

Meanwhile, Kate is following in her mum Jean Radcliffe’s footsteps by making costumes as well as adapting many in the All Stars’ extensive wardrobe which Jean created. Costumes are available for hire – contact Kate on 07890 826331.

The All Stars, formed in 1983, have been performing pantomimes in Saddleworth since 1994 and currently perform a spring show and a traditional pantomime in November.

This year’s pantomime will be Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, bringing full of fun for all the family, and will be performed from November 25-28.

• Find out more about St Chad’s All Stars on their Facebook page.

