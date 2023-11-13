Stalwart Jackie ‘extremely honoured’ be to Saddleworth Rangers Club Person of the Year

DEDICATED club stalwart Jackie Clowes is ‘extremely honoured’ to be named Saddleworth Rangers Club Person of the Year.

Jackie is well-known as the Greenfield-based rugby club’s photographer, capturing fabulous action shots every week at games across the age groups.

She also plays a crucial role for the juniors behind the scenes, putting together the complicated jigsaw of pitch allocations and organising referees.

She said: “I was extremely shocked but also felt extremely honoured to be given the award.

“I love doing what I do for the club, especially the photographic side of things. It gives me pleasure knowing that the kids (big and small) and their family and friends enjoy looking at the finished product each week.

“The pitch allocations can be difficult at times, especially now the junior section is thriving and having to juggle sometimes eight or nine teams at home on any given Sunday and having to take into account individual team requests for specific times (occasionally) and also who we need to play at the club rather than Churchill can be testing but I have the support of others at the club who I can always count on for help.

“This award is not just about me but also those people too. It’s very much a team effort.”

The club commented: “Jackie does a fantastic job week in week out so the club was proud to celebrate her efforts with this award.”

Also receiving a special mention and thanks was another behind-the-scenes stalwart Mervyn Wilson who is stepping down after years of volunteering to paint the pitch lines each week.

The awards night also reflected on the past season of open age rugby, including the second team being crowned champions of the Yorkshire League West Division while the first team made the NCL Second Division play offs.

And individual awards went to:

Seconds:

Finn Winterbottom – players player

Hayden Haworth – coaches player

Brian Massey – Man of steel

First team:

Billy England – Players player

Freddy Wilson – Coaches player

Matt Whitehead – Man of Steel

