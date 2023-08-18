Steam will rise at new Saddleworth festival

SADDLEWORTH will be steaming as an inaugural festival shows off the best the power source can produce.

Steam Fest will bring a showcase of steam and traction engines presented by a team of enthusiasts to Uppermill on Sunday, September 17.

It will be hosted on the Museum car park, with the Huddersfield Canal Society running boat tours in conjunction with the event too.

Organisers Saddleworth Round Table have also taken the unpredictable British weather into account.

For the Museum and Art Gallery will be allowing free admissions on the day, so there will be plenty for people to do – and shelter if conditions take a turn for the worst!

Mayor of Oldham, Councillor Zahid Chauhan, has been invited to the first ever event, which will commence at noon.

Round Table Member and Event Lead, Max Woodvine, said: “This Steam Festival is set to be a day to remember and I surely hope it will become another tradition in the Saddleworth calendar started by the Round Table.

“I would like to thank the Huddersfield Canal Society and Saddleworth Museum for supporting the day, and we look forward to seeing as many local people enjoying the day as possible.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

