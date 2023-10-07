Steaming Success: Inaugural Saddleworth Steam Fest draws enthusiasts from near and far!

MACHINES have steamed into Uppermill ahead of a new event – and Oldham Athletic chairman Frank Rothwell was there to greet them.

Hosted by Saddleworth Round Table, Steam Fest showcased steam and traction engines presented by a team of enthusiasts on Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8. (Saturday 12-8, Sunday 12-4)

Saddleworth Museum Car Park was the main venue with an opportunity to take rides up and down the High Street.

Vintage steam vehicles travelled from far and wide with one of the engines taking more than three hours to travel 20 miles to Saddleworth.

They were spotted steaming through Glossop, Stalybridge and Mossley before reaching their destination, the drivers’ arms covered in black dust from loading coal into the engine.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

