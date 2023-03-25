Step into Spring with Off the Rails comedy club

By Rob Riley

After the budget, freezing cold, constant drizzle and the temporary loss of Match Of The Day, you’re probably not the only one who needs cheering up!

Professional help is at hand though with Saddleworth’s very own Off The Rails Comedy Club offering two shows in completely different shows within the next couple of weeks.

Sunday, March 26 sees Comedy Store, Frog and Bucket veteran and proud Oldhamer Mick Ferry introduce two very funny, young men;

Ignacio Lopez has Welsh/Irish and Moroccan/Spanish parents, a German sister and performs in Welsh, Spanish and English! He made his debut on BBC’s Live At The Apollo last month and has received over 20 million views across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

When not ‘taking the mickey out of British people directly to their faces‘ there is nothing he enjoys more than sitting on his sofa for 18 hours a day and occasionally crying in the bath.

Elliot Steel is nothing short of stand up aristocracy. Son of famed comic and broadcaster Mark, Elliot eschews Steel senior’s political satire and mines his comedy from day to day life but often with a dark twist. Hilarious, honest and gritty – all delivered in his refreshingly individual style. Elliot’s TV appearances includes Comedy Central’s Roast Battle and Live from the Comedy Store.



If Sunday nights ain’t your thing then what better day for a good laugh than April Fool’s Day?

Saturday, April 1 sees Rob Rouse headline. Rob’s career has seen him encompass pretty much everything from presenting Channel 4’s The Friday Night Project, to appearing in the West End to teaching geography. Rob’s a one man comedy whirlwind who drags the audience into his craftily spun tall tales with bucketfuls of manic energy, first class stage craft, eerily convincing characterisations and a barrage of hilarious one liners.

Your Saturday night comes complete with Have A Word podcast regular Simon Wozniak and fellow Liverpudlian Sian Davies. Rob Riley comperes.

Both the above shows are held in the upstairs function room at The Royal George, Greenfield and you can get times, prices and tickets at www.saddleworthcomedy.co.uk

