Step out on Cavallo’s Castleshaw Horseshoe walk for OMRT

STEP out on a walk to take in the beautiful Castleshaw skyline as well as raise funds for a good cause.

On Saturday, May 10 all are welcome to join Cavallo Coffee Box’s Castleshaw Horseshoe sponsored walk, which is back by popular demand after a successful event last year.

That walk raised £1,500 for Oldham Mountain Rescue and the North West Air Ambulance, while this year’s event will once more support OMRT.

Walkers are invited to meet at 9.30am at Cavallo Coffee Box’s, on Millcroft Lane, for drinks and croissants before setting off at around 10am.

The gorgeous 7.5 mile walk around the Castleshaw skyline includes one sharp hill at the beginning then a meander round the hilltops and back down to Cavallo’s by around 1pm. The walk will be led, but you can go off alone if you like.

A bottle of water and a biscuit will be provided at the top of the hill, then a gorgeous afternoon tea with fizz at Cavallo’s on completion.

Sue Toone, owner of Cavallo Coffee Box and the walk organiser, said: “Please book to join in on this fabulous event, which raised a lot of money last year.”

There is a £12.50 entry fee to cover food and drink, then walkers are asked to raise a minimum of £20 in sponsorship.

Dogs on leads are welcome. £2 per dog, which includes biscuits before leaving and a chew on completion.

Visit Cavallo Coffee Box on Millcroft Lane, serving hot and cold drinks plus sweet and savoury snacks. There is no parking or turning on Millcroft Lane, and drivers should use the public car park at Castleshaw Centre (OL3 5LZ), which is a five-minute walk away.

Find out more on their Facebook page or on Instagram.

