Step out on Walk for Maggie’s to remember and support people with cancer

By Sabiha Uddin

PUT your best foot forward on a night walk with Maggie’s Oldham to remember people you love and help raise money to support others with cancer.

The five-mile Walk for Maggie’s takes place on Friday, September 24 from 6pm-11.30pm, with entertainment along the way and a celebration finish with live music, food and drinks.

Tickets cost £15 and each person will have a sponsorship target of £50. That amount will provide an hour of immediate support from one of Maggie’s trained cancer support specialists for someone who’s just been diagnosed with cancer.

The walk is perfect for all experience levels. You bring along the comfortable trainers; Maggie’s will provide you with a free t-shirt.

Maggie’s Oldham, based in the grounds of the Royal Oldham Hospital, provides free support and information to people with cancer and their families.

The first Maggie’s centre opened in Edinburgh 1996 and since then the charity has continued to grow, now boasting 26 centres in the UK and abroad.

Their professional staff offer practical advice and emotional support while the centres are a place to meet other people or simply sit quietly with a cup of tea.

Find out more about the walk or register online to take part: https://tinyurl.com/48pyurws

For more information you can email oldhamfundraising@maggiescentres.org or call Maggie’s on 0300 123 1801.

