‘Still on the hill’ – tributes paid to Mountain Team ‘one-off’ Mike

OLDHAM Mountain Rescue Team are mourning the death from Covid-19 of popular volunteer Mike Grimes aged 56.

In a tribute to a “one-off”, Katie Johnson said of Mike: “He was at home in the pub with a pint as he was in the outdoors in all weathers.”

She added: “He was one of life’s good souls and everyone who met him loved him.

“He was many things to many people and he will be truly missed but never forgotten.”

Mike joined OMRT in November 2002 with his brother Noel and friend Paul.

The team posted on social media: “Mike was everyone’s friend.

“He had a heart of gold and a smile that could light up a room. If you ask any of our team we all have hundreds of wonderful memories of Mike, because that was who he was and we loved him for it.”

A JustGiving page has been set up with the family requesting rather than flowers any donations should be made to the Greenfield based Rescue Team.

More than £600 had been raised at the time of the Independent going to press.

Brother Noel said: “Thank you everyone for all the kind comments.

“Please raise a glass of whiskey or a pint of Guinness and toast the loss of a true gent.”

• You can donate to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mikegrimes

