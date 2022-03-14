Stoneleigh House care home “requires improvement” says latest inspection

A SPRINGHEAD residential care home “requires improvement” according to a report published by the health watchdog.

The Care Quality Commission raised concerns into service issues at Stoneleigh House on Cooper Street following an inspection in January 2022.

In a report published last month the inspector found the service was not always safe and wasn’t always well-led, leading to an increased risk people could be harmed.

The same two issues were raised following an inspection in November and December 2020.

However, it was rated ‘good’ in three other areas: caring, responsive and effective.

Stoneleigh House provides accommodation and personal care for up to 31. There were 22 people living at the home on the day of inspection.

Safe means the CQC looked for evidence people were protected from abuse and avoidable harm.

The report said: “At the last inspection this key question was rated as requires improvement. At this inspection this key question has remained the same.

“This means some aspects of the service were not always safe and there was limited assurance about safety. There was an increased risk that people could be harmed.

“At our last inspection we recommended the provider reviewed the controlled drugs process at the home. Although the process had been reviewed, improvements to practice had not been made.

“Medicines were not always managed safely. We found controlled drugs (CD) had not been administered and documented in line with guidance.

“A page had been torn from the CD register, medicines had not been documented as being returned or destroyed when no longer in use and the stock balance for the one person receiving a CD was incorrect, meaning at least 2 tablets were unaccounted for.

“Counts of other prescribed medicines did not tally. We found no evidence people had been harmed, however, medicines were not being managed safely.

“This was a breach of regulation 12 (Safe care and treatment) of The Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) Regulations 2014.”

With ‘Well-Led’ the CQC looked for evidence service leadership, management and governance assured high-quality, person-centred care; supported learning and innovation; and promoted an open, fair culture.

The report said: “At the last inspection this key question was rated as requires improvement. At this inspection this key question has remained the same.

“This means service management and leadership was inconsistent. Leaders and the culture they created did not always support the delivery of high-quality, person-centred care.

“Managers and staff being clear about their roles, and understanding quality performance, risks and regulatory requirements.

“At our last inspection audit and quality monitoring processes were not robust and record keeping was not accurate or consistent.

“This was a breach of regulation 17 (good governance) of The Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) Regulations 2014.

“Not enough improvement had been made at this inspection and the provider was still in breach of regulation 17.

“We will request an action plan for the provider to understand what they will do to improve the standards of quality and safety.

“We will work alongside the provider and local authority to monitor progress. We will return to visit as per our re-inspection programme.

“If we receive any concerning information we may inspect sooner.”

For the full report visit: https://api.cqc.org.uk/public/v1/reports/f30fd1b2-7e1e-4822-8204-febedf551c46?20220224130000

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

