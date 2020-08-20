Storm Ellen is coming: Saddleworth weather

THE Irish Met Office named Storm Ellen this week, which will bring some disruptive winds to the UK.

Thursday: A lovely day, albeit windy. Sunshine from the word go and with winds strengthening from a southerly direction it will turn out very warm. Dry throughout. Rain overnight. Windy with 25-35mph gusts. Max 22°C

Friday: Early rain will move away to the north to leave a day of sunshine and showers, some heavy. Storm Ellen will be anchored out west with strong and gusty southwesterly winds wrapping around it. Warning in place for 40-50mph gusts, and possibly up to 60mph in exposed places and especially during showers. A little cooler. Max 20°C

Weekend: Winds slowly easing.

Saturday: Windy with sunshine and showers once again. Fresher. Max 18°C

Sunday: Looks the better of the weekend days. Bright spells and mostly dry with any morning showers fading. Winds becoming lighter. Max 17°C

Outlook: Sunny spells and showers for a few days then hopefully a couple of settled days before next weekend turns unsettled again.

