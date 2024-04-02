Strictly dancers shine to support local patients

A HOSPICE’S movie-themed version of Strictly Come Dancing has helped to raise over £26,000 towards the care of local patients.

Five couples had been training and fundraising for months in a bid to be crowned the Dr Kershaw’s Strictly 2024 winners at the glitzy event at Oldham’s Queen Elizabeth Hall.

In keeping with the ‘A Night at the Movies’ theme, the dancers performed a selection of show-stoppers from Dirty Dancing, Mamma Mia, Shrek, Mary Poppins and The Greatest Showman in front of an audience of 300 people.

The standard was very high but Max Freeman and Leanne Bailey stole the show with their Dirty Dancing performance as they took home the glitterball trophy. It was presented by last year’s Strictly finalists, James Ogborn and Natasha Barker.

Leanne expressed her pride in being part of the event, saying: “I have loved every minute of Dr Kershaw’s Strictly and the fact I exceeded my fundraising target on the night made me feel like I had given something back and made a difference to the Hospice.”

Dance partner Max admitted it was a great experience and the team were amazing, adding: “The dedication could be seen from everyone when they performed, everyone’s routine was different and the standard of dance was very high. When we won it was lovely, as all of our hard work had paid off.”

The audience were treated to a welcome drink on arrival, a three-course meal and live entertainment – including performances from Jayne Barnes School of Dance and from singer Denis Ferrige.

A silent auction and a raffle on the night, which was hosted by Jeffrey Longmore, also helped to bring in much-needed funds for the Royton-based hospice – which supports patients across Saddleworth and Oldham.

Rebecca Bentham, Director of Income Development and Marketing at Dr Kershaw’s, said: “I am so proud of each and every one of our dancers, they worked incredibly hard to learn their dance moves and put in so much extra work to raise as much funds as possible, which will enable us to support and care for our patients when they need our help the most. Thank you to everyone who supported the night.”

To check out the highlights from the evening, visit the hospice’s Facebook page @drkershawshospice or go to www.drkh.org.uk/strictly for more information.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

