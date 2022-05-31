Strike action to impact train services over Jubilee weekend

RAIL travellers across the North and into Scotland are being warned to plan ahead for the Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend, with strike action by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union set to impact train services.

With significant disruption expected, TransPennine Express (TPE) is urging customers not to travel on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5.

The train company will be running an amended timetable on both days, with a very limited service available for those making essential journeys.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience Director for TransPennine Express, said: “We are saddened that ongoing RMT strikes will mean we are unable to provide a full service for customers over such a special weekend, when celebrations will be taking place across the UK.

“With strike action planned for both Saturday and Sunday, coupled with major engineering work, our advice for customers is not to travel by train, and anyone heading to an event should seek alternative transport.

“Major engineering work by Network Rail will also mean changes for customers travelling across our North route, and we are calling on them to plan ahead and check their journeys.”

Major engineering work for the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) will also be taking place between June 2 and 5, meaning changes for those travelling on the route between: Liverpool, Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds, York, Hull, Newcastle, Middlesbrough, Redcar Central.

Anyone making an essential journey should visit the TPE website for more information about the disruption and should check carefully, up to the last minute, before travelling.

Bikes will not be permitted onboard on strike days and those travelling should also extra time for journeys, as any trains that are running will be very busy.

To support those making essential journeys over the weekend, ticket acceptance will be in place on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5 with: Northern, Avanti West Coast (between Wigan and Glasgow/Edinburgh), CrossCountry (between Leeds and Edinburgh), East Midlands Railway, Lumo (between Newcastle and Edinburgh), LNER (on Sunday only between York and Edinburgh), ScotRail (between Motherwell and Glasgow Central), Hull Trains (between Hull and Doncaster) and Transport for Wales (between Stockport, Newton-le-Willows, Manchester Piccadilly and Manchester Airport) services.

Ticket acceptance is also in place for FirstBus services in West Yorkshire for customers who may need to use a bus service to complete a rail journey. Some exclusions will apply and full details are available via the TPE website.

