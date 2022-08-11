Strike Up the Band – Greenfield players ‘yes’ to president’s request

FRANK Rothwell only had one target for his first signing after saving Oldham Athletic from oblivion – Greenfield Brass Band.

And when your president calls, you don’t refuse a chance to perform at such a high-profile occasion.

They will be part of a procession down Sheepfoot Lane to Boundary Park ahead of Oldham Athletic’s first home National League match of the season against Dorking Wanderers on Saturday, August 13.

“Only 20 minutes after his initial press conference, Frank was on the phone to me,” revealed Band secretary Andy Clayton.

“He wasn’t phoning for strikers, he was phoning for brass bands,” laughed Andy. “He is just a legend.

“Greenfield Band has quite a few Latics fans in it, myself included. I have been going for nearly 50 years.

“Personally, it’s great what is happening at the club now after we have been so much turmoil with the previous owner. So we are all proud to be doing it.”

Andy admits the band will be unable to pick from a full squad of Greenfield members for their weekend fixture.



But a call has already gone out for substitutes to ensure a high energy, crowd pleasing performance, including a comeback appearance by former conductor Tom Haslam as stand-in for musical director Dennis Hadfield.

“Because it is the holiday season, we will have a mix of players from across Saddleworth,” explained Andy. “This time of year it is hard to get everyone together.

“We are trying to do football related stuff that is relevant to Oldham. It’s not going to be traditional brass band music.”

So supporters heading for Boundary Park to join the pre-match procession can expect to march to the Great Escape.

Other possibilities include Yellow Submarine for Latics fans to sing ‘We all play in blue and tangerine’ as well as a nod to the older fans with Mouldy Old Dough, Three Lions as tribute to the Lionesses and sporting staple, Sweet Caroline.

Frank, a member of Greenfield’s Whit Friday Brass Band committee, has been band president for just over 12 months.

“I spoke to Frank about Whit Friday and the Autumn Leaves contest he put on last year; he was just asking advice,” said Andy.

“I got the idea it would be good to have Frank on board because he loves brass band music.

“I ran it by the committee and fortunately he agreed to come on board.”

Greenfield Band was formed in 1987 and practices on Wednesday night at Friezland Bowling Club.

To find out further information visit www.greenfieldbrassband.co.uk

