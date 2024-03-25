Students are pitch perfect in active travel mission

A COMMITTEE of young travel ambassadors at Saddleworth School have successfully secured funding to help pupils make more active journeys.

The group used public transport to travel into Manchester city centre to promote their Active Travel campaign recently, alongside six other schools in Greater Manchester.

In front of three judges, the ambassadors for the Diggle-based school explained their plan to help students to overcome barriers that prevent them from travelling actively.

Their pitch persuaded the panel to award them £250, which will also be used to reward students who consistently travel actively to and from school during a competition.

After impressing bosses at Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM), the group were treated by the school to lunch at Pizza Hut.

The money was from TfGM’s Community Access Grants programme – funded through the Department for Transport and Active Travel England Capability and Ambition Fund, to support Greater Manchester’s active travel mission.

The grants are designed to help local businesses and organisations to get more people walking, cycling and wheeling.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

