Students seize dream jobs and university places as exam pass rate shoots up at Hopwood Hall College

THERE was huge cause for celebration at Hopwood Hall College as students received their BTEC results.

The number of learners earning a Distinction* on every element of their Level 3 Extended Diploma hit an incredible 35.3 per cent compared to 25.1 per cent in 2020.

In addition, the overall BTEC pass rate climbed to 96.8 per cent – signalling a bright future for the Class of 2021.

The sky is certainly the limit for Stacey McDonagh, who earned a Distinction-Merit in Travel and Tourism.

Stacey, who attended Co-op Academy Failsworth, has now landed her dream job as part of the cabin crew at Ryanair.

The 19-year-old said: “Since I was 12 I’ve always wanted to see loads of different places and make memories everywhere.

“These grades will allow me to do it. I’m so happy.”

The results are doubly poignant for Stacey, who didn’t just have to overcome obstacles caused by the pandemic but also suffered a family tragedy during her time at the college.

Stacey’s brother Michael sadly passed away suddenly following a heart attack aged 27.

While still grieving, she returned to her studies just two days after his death.

Stacey said: “What made it easier for me to go back was my tutors. If I didn’t have them, I feel like it would have taken me a long time to go back to college.”

Student Chloe Topps also received fantastic results. The former Cardinal Langley RC High School pupil earned Distinction*-Distinction* in Computer Science.

She is now enrolled to study the HND in Computing at Hopwood’s growing University Centre as she continues working towards a career as a Web Designer.

Chloe said: “I feel over the moon. It’s so amazing.

“I’ve always had a lot of ambition, but now I really feel like I’m on the right track.

“I’ve grown a lot at the college. I’ve made new friends and got to know the tutors well – so it’s been really good!”

Hopwood Hall is now enrolling new students ahead of September 2021.

Both school leavers and adults are being invited to book an enrolment slot and secure their place on one of the many career-boosting courses offered at the campuses in Middleton and Rochdale.

It comes after the college revealed it had experienced a record-breaking year for applications.

Julia Heap, Principal and CEO of Hopwood Hall College and University Centre, said: “I’m absolutely delighted by what our learners have managed to achieve this year – sometimes under the most trying of circumstances!

“We’ve seen so many brilliant results which will give our learners a great springboard to keep chasing their dreams.

“We’re sure all the people who will be enrolling over the next couple weeks will be inspired to follow in their footsteps and achieve their own goals.”

